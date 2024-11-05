Centuria Industrial REIT Adjusts Exchange Price on Notes

Centuria Industrial REIT (AU:CIP) has released an update.

Centuria Industrial REIT’s subsidiary, CIP Funding Pty Limited, announced an adjustment in the exchange price of its A$300 million exchangeable notes due to extraordinary distributions to unitholders. This adjustment reflects a change from A$4.1625 to A$4.0628 per unit, effective June 27, 2024. This move is part of Centuria’s strategy to provide value to its investors while managing its high-quality industrial asset portfolio.

For further insights into AU:CIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.