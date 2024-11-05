News & Insights

Centuria Industrial REIT Adjusts Exchange Price on Notes

November 05, 2024 — 06:20 pm EST

Centuria Industrial REIT (AU:CIP) has released an update.

Centuria Industrial REIT’s subsidiary, CIP Funding Pty Limited, announced an adjustment in the exchange price of its A$300 million exchangeable notes due to extraordinary distributions to unitholders. This adjustment reflects a change from A$4.1625 to A$4.0628 per unit, effective June 27, 2024. This move is part of Centuria’s strategy to provide value to its investors while managing its high-quality industrial asset portfolio.

