Centuria Capital Group Launches 2024 Sustainability Report

Centuria Capital Group has unveiled its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting its commitment to sustainable investment practices and management of over $21.1 billion in assets. This ASX-listed company offers diverse investment opportunities, including real estate funds and tax-effective investment bonds, aiming to provide rewarding returns for investors.

