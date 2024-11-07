Centuri price target raised to $21 from $19 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Centuri (CTRI) to $21 from $19 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said the earnings missed with guidance maintained, buoyed by storm restoration efforts, which the firm previously hoped would be additive.

