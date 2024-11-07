Centuri price target raised to $21 from $19 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Centuri (CTRI) to $21 from $19 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said the earnings missed with guidance maintained, buoyed by storm restoration efforts, which the firm previously hoped would be additive.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CTRI:
- Centuri Holdings Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Centuri backs FY24 revenue view $2.5B-$2.7B, consensus $2.6B
- Centuri reports Q3 EPS 6c, consensus 30c
- Centuri Holdings Welcomes New CEO Christian Brown
- Centuri apponts Chris Brown as President and CEO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.