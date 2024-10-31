News & Insights

Stocks

Centrica’s Strategic Share Buyback Boosts Market Confidence

October 31, 2024 — 03:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica has repurchased 1.5 million of its own shares at roughly 120.9 pence each, as part of its ongoing buyback program. Since August, the company has acquired over 91 million shares, reflecting a significant investment of more than £110 million. This move could impact shareholder value and market perception, signaling confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into GB:CNA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.