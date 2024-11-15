News & Insights

Stocks

Centrica Directors Acquire Shares through Dividend Reinvestment

November 15, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica plc announced the acquisition of shares by its executive directors through reinvestment of the company’s interim dividend under its Share Incentive Plan. The transactions, involving Christopher O’Shea and Russell O’Brien, took place on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £1.221 per share. This move highlights Centrica’s ongoing commitment to aligning director interests with shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:CNA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.