Centrex Limited Secures Potential Funding for Export Expansion

October 28, 2024 — 06:49 pm EDT

Centrex Limited (AU:CXM) has released an update.

Centrex Limited’s subsidiary, Agriflex Pty Ltd, has secured a non-binding Letter of Indication from Export Finance Australia for up to US$3.45 million to enhance export capabilities at its Ardmore Rock Phosphate Mine. The funding is contingent on standard conditions, but the company has a positive track record with the agency, having previously established and repaid a similar facility. This potential funding comes at a crucial time as Centrex expands its activities, promising growth for investors interested in their projects.

