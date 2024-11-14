News & Insights

Centrepoint Alliance Reports Strong Growth and Leadership Changes

November 14, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (AU:CAF) has released an update.

Centrepoint Alliance Limited has reported significant growth in its financial performance for 2024, driven by an increase in adviser numbers and strategic acquisitions, such as Financial Advice Matters. The company has enhanced its technology platform and maintained strong cash reserves, resulting in a notable increase in shareholder returns. The leadership changes within the board aim to support the company’s future growth strategies.

