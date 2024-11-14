Centrepoint Alliance Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (AU:CAF) has released an update.

Centrepoint Alliance Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of their Remuneration Report and the election of directors. These resolutions reflect strong shareholder support, as demonstrated by the overwhelming majority votes in favor. The company’s strategic focus on transparent and efficient financial advice continues to garner investor confidence.

