Central Wealth Group Targets AI Sector for Growth

November 28, 2024 — 06:39 am EST

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited (HK:0139) has released an update.

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited has announced a strategic investment plan focusing on the global artificial intelligence sector. The company aims to invest in major AI companies like NVIDIA, Tesla, and META, seeking to boost growth and deliver long-term value to its shareholders. By establishing a dedicated investment division, Central Wealth Group intends to leverage competitive advantages and diversify its portfolio to maximize returns while managing risks.

