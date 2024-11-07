News & Insights

Central Puerto S.A. Announces Strategic Dividend Distribution

November 07, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Central Puerto SA (CEPU) has released an update.

Central Puerto S.A. has announced a dividend distribution, with 89.5% of dividends paid in the form of various Argentine global bonds and 10.5% in pesos to cover taxes and small shareholder payouts. The cut-off date for shareholder registration is November 14, 2024, with payments set for November 22, 2024. This strategic dividend payment reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to balance shareholder returns with financial stability.

