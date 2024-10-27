Central Petroleum Secures Refinancing for Growth

Central Petroleum Limited (AU:CTP) has released an update.

Central Petroleum Limited has successfully secured a commitment from Macquarie Bank to refinance its existing $22.3 million loan facility, extending the loan term until the end of 2029. This strategic move aims to mitigate refinancing risks and enhance the company’s financial flexibility, enabling further investments in production expansion. The restructured facility includes benefits such as a floating interest rate and no penalties for early repayment.

