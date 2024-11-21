News & Insights

Central Petroleum Director Boosts Share Rights Holdings

November 21, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

Central Petroleum Limited (AU:CTP) has released an update.

Central Petroleum Limited has announced a significant change in the share rights held by its Managing Director, Leon Goss Devaney. As of November 2024, Devaney acquired over 13 million additional share rights, elevating his total to nearly 20 million under the company’s incentive plans. This move reflects the company’s commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholder value.

