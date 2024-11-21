Central Petroleum Director Boosts Share Rights Holdings

Central Petroleum Limited (AU:CTP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Central Petroleum Limited has announced a significant change in the share rights held by its Managing Director, Leon Goss Devaney. As of November 2024, Devaney acquired over 13 million additional share rights, elevating his total to nearly 20 million under the company’s incentive plans. This move reflects the company’s commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:CTP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.