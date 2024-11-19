Central Petroleum Boosts Financial Health and Growth

Central Petroleum Limited (AU:CTP) has released an update.

Central Petroleum Limited reported a strong financial performance for FY24, highlighted by a $13.8 million profit from the sale of Range and a significant reduction in debt and liabilities. The company has implemented cost-cutting measures, improved its cash position, and executed a transformative gas sales agreement with the Northern Territory government. Additionally, Central Petroleum is funding new wells and has maintained a strong safety record, positioning itself well for future growth.

