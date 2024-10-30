Central Pacific reports Q3 EPS 49c vs. 49c last year

Reports Q3 adjusted EPS 58c. “Our third quarter core results were strong and we continue to pursue our strategies for future growth and additional internal operating efficiencies,” said Arnold Martines, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our net interest income and net interest margin expanded as we successfully managed the balance sheet and repricing in this evolving interest rate environment.” “Central Pacific (CPF) remains committed to supporting our customers and communities. We were pleased to open a new state-of-the-art branch in Kahului to support the business and personal financial needs of the Maui community as we move to expand our presence on the neighbor islands,” Martines said.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CPF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.