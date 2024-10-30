News & Insights

Markets
CPF

Central Pacific Financial Q3 Profit Edges Up

October 30, 2024 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Wednesday reported net income of $13.31 million or $0.49 per share for the third quarter compared with $13.14 million, or $0.49 per share in the year-ago quarter.

The latest quarter results were impacted by $3.1 million in pre-tax expenses related to the company's evaluation of a strategic opportunity. Excluding items, earnings were $15.7 million or $0.58 per share.

Net interest income was $53.85 million for the quarter, up from $51.93 million last year.

The company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million, lower than $4.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

On October 29, the company's Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share payable on December 16 to shareholders of record on November 29.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.