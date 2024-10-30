Central China Securities Unveils Q3 2024 Financial Results

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1375) has released an update.

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting the company’s performance from July to September. Prepared according to Chinese accounting standards, this report provides investors with insights into the company’s financial health. Investors and market enthusiasts can access the report on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website for a detailed review.

