Centogene’s Strategic Moves: Sale and Restructuring Plans

November 19, 2024 — 07:18 am EST

Centogene (CNTGF) has released an update.

Centogene N.V. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 4, 2024, to decide on significant measures including the sale of Centogene GmbH and potential company dissolution. The sale agreement with Charme Capital Partners is valued at over EUR 8.7 million, alongside additional financial arrangements. These moves could significantly impact the company’s financial structure and shareholder interests.

