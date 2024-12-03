CenterPoint Energy upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

UBS upgraded CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $37, up from $31. The firm sees the stock at an inflection point where the regulatory risks are moderating and a path forward on dealing with the mobile generation and Houston rate case issues is emerging. Following a contentious debate around the rate case withdrawal application, it appears the parties may be able to settle, the analyst tells investors in a research note. UBS says that is CenterPoint is able to file a settlement, it could “resolve a major hurdle in de-risking the story.”

