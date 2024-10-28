CenterPoint Energy reports Q3 adjusted EPS 31c, consensus 32c

“I’m confident in our team’s ability to continue to make meaningful advances in furthering the resiliency and reliability of our Houston electric grid. Our enhanced resiliency investment journey is well underway, and we’ve made tremendous progress over the last couple years in hardening our transmission system. We’ve now turned our attention to increasing and accelerating investments in automation and self-healing technologies at the distribution system level which we believe will help us deliver on our goal for Houston Electric to build the most resilient coastal grid in the nation,” said Jason Wells, President & CEO of CenterPoint. “I’m proud of our employees who helped us deliver on our commitments of Phase I of the Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative at an unprecedent pace. We know we have more work to do, and it’s already started in Phase II of our program as we work to re-earn the trust of our customers, communities, and stakeholders.” continued Wells.

