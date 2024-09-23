Centene's Michigan Unit Partners With Mae to Reduce Health Disparities

Centene Corporation’s CNC managed care organization in Michigan, Meridian, recently inked a partnership with Mae, a digital maternal health solution. This collaboration is targeted at addressing the specific needs of Meridian's Medicaid members and enhancing access to doula care during the period of pregnancy and postpartum.

This move bodes well for Centene as it will be able to reduce discrepancies in maternal results and enhance the perinatal health outcomes in Michigan. With Meridian covering nearly 10% of all births in Michigan, this initiative is expected to yield significant benefits, particularly for Black communities where the risk of maternal-related deaths is more than double that of white women. Per The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the involvement of culturally aligned doulas has been shown to reduce costly interventions like C-sections, lower the risk of complications and reduce labor times.

Mae will integrate a risk-tracking platform and digital engagement with doula support to better serve Meridian members. Along with improved maternal health outcomes through evidence-based interventions, CNC can also lower the high costs associated with poor maternal care and disparities.

Additionally, the expected reduction of maternity care deserts in Michigan through doula services aligns with CNC’s mission of enhancing healthcare access, positioning the company to attract more Medicaid beneficiaries in the future. CNC’s Medicaid revenues slipped 8% year over year in the second quarter of 2024.

As healthcare continues to prioritize value-based care, CNC stands to benefit from better health outcomes at reduced costs, reinforcing its market leadership and driving sustainable growth. Moves like these should aid Centene in achieving its 2024 adjusted earnings per share of more than $6.80, up 1.8% year over year.

CNC’s Share Price Performance

Shares of Centene have gained 7.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 8.8% growth.



CNC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

