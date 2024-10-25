Centene reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.62, consensus $1.38

Reports Q3 revenue $42.02B, consensus $37.6B. “Our diversified portfolio has allowed us to successfully navigate a dynamic landscape in the quarter. At the same time, we delivered on fundamentals that carry positive implications for Centene’s (CNC) multi-year earnings trajectory, including notable RFP wins, Medicare Stars improvements and ongoing operational efficiencies,” said CEO of Centene, Sarah London. “We remain confident in our full year outlook for adjusted diluted EPS of greater than $6.80 and are well positioned to capture the powerful, long-term growth opportunities we see in government-sponsored healthcare.”

