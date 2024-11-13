Centene Reaffirms 2024 Earnings Guidance and Growth Outlook

An announcement from Centene ( (CNC) ) is now available.

Centene Corporation’s senior management team is set to meet investors on November 13, 2024, reaffirming their full-year adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance exceeding $6.80 and projecting continued growth in 2025. The company emphasizes the use of non-GAAP financial measures to provide a clearer view of its performance, though it advises caution as these metrics may differ from other companies’ reports. Investors are encouraged to fully review the company’s financial statements and reports.

