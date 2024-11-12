Centene President Kenneth Fasola Announces Retirement

An announcement from Centene ( (CNC) ) is now available.
Kenneth J. Fasola, the President of Centene Corporation, announced his retirement effective July 1, 2025. He will transition his duties and serve as a Strategic Advisor to CEO Sarah M. London until then, marking the end of a distinguished 40-year career in healthcare. Centene expresses gratitude for his significant contributions.
