Centene President Kenneth Fasola Announces Retirement

Kenneth J. Fasola, the President of Centene Corporation, announced his retirement effective July 1, 2025. He will transition his duties and serve as a Strategic Advisor to CEO Sarah M. London until then, marking the end of a distinguished 40-year career in healthcare. Centene expresses gratitude for his significant contributions.

