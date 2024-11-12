News & Insights

Centene President Kenneth Fasola Announces Retirement

November 12, 2024 — 05:03 pm EST

Kenneth J. Fasola, the President of Centene Corporation, announced his retirement effective July 1, 2025. He will transition his duties and serve as a Strategic Advisor to CEO Sarah M. London until then, marking the end of a distinguished 40-year career in healthcare. Centene expresses gratitude for his significant contributions.

