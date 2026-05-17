Centene (BIT:1CNC) Price Target Increased by 21.63% to 46.87

The average one-year price target for Centene (BIT:1CNC) has been revised to €46.87 / share. This is an increase of 21.63% from the prior estimate of €38.54 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €32.80 to a high of €61.21 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.04% from the latest reported closing price of €50.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 891 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centene. This is an decrease of 639 owner(s) or 41.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CNC is 0.14%, an increase of 35.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 542,739K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 33,614K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,799K shares , representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CNC by 86.47% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 31,234K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 21,630K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company.

Harris Associates L P holds 14,095K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,051K shares , representing an increase of 35.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CNC by 30.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,988K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,271K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CNC by 58.72% over the last quarter.

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