Centaurus Metals to Present at Key Industry Conferences

Centaurus Metals Limited is set to showcase its latest developments at the Resources Rising Stars Summer Series Conferences in Sydney and Melbourne this December. The events provide an opportunity for investors and shareholders to hear directly from Managing Director Darren Gordon. For those unable to attend in person, the Melbourne conference will also be livestreamed.

