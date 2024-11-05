Centamin Shares Update: Barclays Reduces Stake

Centamin (GB:CEY) has released an update.

Centamin PLC has announced a change in its major shareholding, with Barclays PLC reducing its stake in the company. As of October 31, 2024, Barclays holds 9.84% of the voting rights, down from a previous 10.12%. This adjustment could impact Centamin’s stock movement, drawing interest from market watchers.

For further insights into GB:CEY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.