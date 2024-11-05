Centamin Shares Update: Barclays Reduces Stake

Centamin (GB:CEY) has released an update.
Centamin PLC has announced a change in its major shareholding, with Barclays PLC reducing its stake in the company. As of October 31, 2024, Barclays holds 9.84% of the voting rights, down from a previous 10.12%. This adjustment could impact Centamin’s stock movement, drawing interest from market watchers.
