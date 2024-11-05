News & Insights

Centamin Sees Increased Stake by JPMorgan

November 05, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Centamin (GB:CEY) has released an update.

Centamin PLC has seen a notable shift in its voting rights as JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake, now holding a total of 5.69% voting rights in the company. This change involves both direct shares and financial instruments, highlighting significant investment moves by the financial giant. Investors may find this development intriguing as it reflects JPMorgan’s strategic interest in Centamin.

