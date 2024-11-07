Cenovus Energy Renews Share Buyback Program

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) has released an update.

Cenovus Energy has announced the renewal of its share buyback program, allowing the company to repurchase up to 127.5 million common shares over the next year. This move aligns with Cenovus’s strategy to enhance investor value by returning cash to shareholders and reflects their belief that current market prices may underrepresent the company’s true worth. With the approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange, Cenovus aims to capitalize on favorable stock prices as part of its capital allocation framework.

