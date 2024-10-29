Cenergy Holdings Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Cenergy Holdings has repurchased 17,705 of its own shares as part of a buyback program, spending a total of €155,012.87 at an average price of €8.7553 per share. This initiative aligns with the company’s strategy to offer share-based compensation, reflecting its commitment to shareholder value. Cenergy Holdings, a key player in energy transportation and renewable energy sectors, continues to strengthen its market position through strategic investments.

For further insights into DE:9CN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.