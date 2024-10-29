News & Insights

Cenergy Holdings Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 29, 2024 — 02:36 am EDT

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Cenergy Holdings has repurchased 17,705 of its own shares as part of a buyback program, spending a total of €155,012.87 at an average price of €8.7553 per share. This initiative aligns with the company’s strategy to offer share-based compensation, reflecting its commitment to shareholder value. Cenergy Holdings, a key player in energy transportation and renewable energy sectors, continues to strengthen its market position through strategic investments.

