Cenergy Holdings Adjusts Q3 Report Schedule

November 04, 2024 — 12:36 pm EST

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Cenergy Holdings SA has rescheduled the release of its Third Quarter 2024 Activity Report to November 18, 2024, with a subsequent investor and analyst conference call on November 19, 2024. This Belgian holding company, listed on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange, focuses on investments in energy transportation, renewable energy, and data transmission sectors through its subsidiaries Corinth Pipeworks and Hellenic Cables.

