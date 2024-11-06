Cencora To Buy Retina Consultants Of America For Around $4.6 Bln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Cencora, Inc. (COR), a pharma company, announced on Wednesday that it has inked a deal to acquire Retina Consultants of America or RCA, a management services organization of retina specialists, from Webster Equity Partners, for around $4.6 billion in cash.

Cencora aims to fund the transaction through cash on hand and new debt financing.

In addition, Cencora will pay up to $500 million in contingent consideration in fiscal 2027 and 2028. This is subject to the successful completion of certain business targets.

Upon the closing, the acquisition of Retina Consultants of America is expected to be approximately $0.35 accretive to Cencora's adjusted earnings per share for its first twelve months.

Bob Mauch, CEO of Cencora, said: "RCA is well-positioned at the forefront of retinal care. The addition of RCA will allow us to expand our MSO solutions and drive differentiated value across the healthcare system for manufacturers, providers and patients."

Post transaction, RCA's affiliated practices, physicians, and management will retain a minority interest in RCA, while Cencora with around 85 percent.

