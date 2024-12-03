Cemex SAB Restructures Trustee Role Amid Citigroup Exit

Cemex SAB (CX) has released an update.

Cemex SAB has announced structural changes involving Banco Citi México, which has taken over as trustee for Cemex’s CPO Trust, following Citigroup’s strategic exit from certain banking sectors in Mexico. This transition, effective from December 1, 2024, will not affect the terms, rights, or operations of the CPO Trust. Investors can expect continuity in the quality of financial services previously provided by Banamex.

