Cemex Announces Third Dividend Installment for 2024

November 29, 2024 — 04:28 pm EST

Cemex SAB (CX) has released an update.

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. has announced the third installment of its cash dividend, amounting to USD $30 million, payable to holders of Ordinary Participation Certificates and American Depositary Shares as of the record date, December 10, 2024. This dividend, originating from the company’s Net Tax Profit Account, will be disbursed in Mexican Pesos and USD, with no tax withholding, on December 11, 2024 for CPO holders and December 18, 2024 for ADS holders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

