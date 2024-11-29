Cemex Announces Third Dividend Installment for 2024

Cemex SAB (CX) has released an update.

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. has announced the third installment of its cash dividend, amounting to USD $30 million, payable to holders of Ordinary Participation Certificates and American Depositary Shares as of the record date, December 10, 2024. This dividend, originating from the company’s Net Tax Profit Account, will be disbursed in Mexican Pesos and USD, with no tax withholding, on December 11, 2024 for CPO holders and December 18, 2024 for ADS holders.

