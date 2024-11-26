Cementos Argos upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan upgraded Cementos Argos (CMTOY) to Overweight from Neutral with a COP 11,000 price target Argos will receive $2.87B from the sale of Summit Materials to Quikrete Holdings, which is equivalent to COP 9,672 for each share of Argos, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company is likely to look for opportunities in the U.S., where it can create value for shareholders as it did with this transaction.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CMTOY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.