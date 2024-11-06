News & Insights

Cementir Holding Reports Mixed 2024 Performance Amid Market Optimism

November 06, 2024 — 07:58 am EST

Cementir Holding S.p.A. (IT:CEM) has released an update.

Cementir Holding S.p.A. reported a mixed performance for the first nine months of 2024, with slight growth in cement and concrete volumes but a decline in revenue and EBITDA. Despite these challenges, the company remains optimistic, focusing on strategic investments and acquisitions to strengthen its market position. The firm maintains its targets for the year, indicating a potential turnaround fueled by emerging market opportunities.

