Celularity to submit 510(k) notification for Tendon Wrap in early 2025

Celularity (CELU) issued a Corporate Update to Shareholders from Robert Hariri, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, which read in part, “Let me start by reiterating what we said in our announcement last week, which is that we are resolutely committed to regaining full compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. We acknowledge the importance of timely filings and have been diligently working with our new auditing firm to complete the necessary financial reports. We filed our annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2023 within the compliance period and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter 2024 on October 16, 2024. Additionally, we intend to file our Form 10-Q for the second quarter 2024 within the coming weeks. As stated in last week’s announcement, the notice we received from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing of Celularity’s common stock and warrants, which continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “CELU” and “CELUW,” respectively…From time to time, we selectively assess opportunities to acquire existing products that we believe could complement and expand our commercial product portfolio. Last week, we announced the acquisition of Rebound, a full thickness placental-derived allograft matrix product, from Sequence LifeScience. We have sold in excess of $9 million of Rebound, which is reimbursed in POS 11, 12, and 32 via HCPCS Code Q4296 when medically necessary. As noted in that announcement, the acquisition of Rebound adds to our portfolio of placental-derived advanced biomaterial products, sales of which through the first half of 2024 were in excess of $24 million, which is greater than our full year sales in 2023. Looking to the future, we continue to advance product candidates for indications that include aging-associated and other degenerative diseases and disorders characterized by the progressive loss of function and/or structure of the affected tissues: Celularity Tendon Wrap, a high strength scaffold composed of collagen and other native proteins derived from decellularized human placental tissue that the Company is developing for use in the management and protection of tendon injuries. Celularity Bone Void Filler, an easy to handle, moldable bone void filler composed of collagen and other native proteins derived from decellularized human placental tissue that the Company is developing for use as a passive osteoconductive bone filler in the pelvis, extremities, and posterior-lateral spinal fusion settings as well as other skeletal defects. Celularity Placental Matrix, a fully resorbable device composed of extracellular matrix derived from decellularized human placental tissue that the Company is developing for use as a passive temporary wound covering and in aesthetics. We expect these human placental tissue-derived products to be regulated in the United States as a device under Section 510(k) of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. Celularity Tendon Wrap, FUSE Bone Void Filler, and Celularity Placental Matrix each completed preliminary non-binding product classifications and jurisdictional assessments by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Office of Combination Products to be regulated as a device by the FDA Center for Devices and Radiologic Health. Based on the OCP’s preliminary assessment, we intend to submit a 510(k) notification for our Celularity Tendon Wrap in early 2025 and for our FUSE Bone Void Filler in the second half of 2025 and for Celularity Placental Matrix in 2026. We also are developing another product, Celularity Placental Dermal Filler Matrix, as a Class III medical device, for which we would be required to submit a premarket approval application to the FDA. We are working hard to execute our plan to expand Celularity’s advanced biomaterial products business and continue to sharpen the focus of the mission-driven organization we have built over the past several months to ensure our team is lean, agile, and working to build shareholder value. With that said, we are confident in our previously stated guidance of expected combined Net Sales of our advanced biomaterial product and biobanking businesses to be in the range of $50 million to $56 million.”

