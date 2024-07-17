Celsius Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Celsius Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $394,084, and 3 were calls, valued at $80,812.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $38.33 to $60.0 for Celsius Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Celsius Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Celsius Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $38.33 to $60.0, over the past month.

Celsius Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $8.7 $8.05 $8.38 $60.00 $83.8K 3.0K 0 CELH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $8.6 $8.0 $8.23 $60.00 $81.7K 3.0K 100 CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.65 $7.4 $7.4 $38.33 $74.0K 222 0 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.25 $8.15 $8.25 $40.00 $55.2K 1.1K 0 CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.2 $9.9 $10.0 $43.33 $44.0K 31 20

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Celsius Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Celsius Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,602,260, the price of CELH is down by -4.31%, reaching $50.52. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now. What The Experts Say On Celsius Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $65.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $65. An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $65. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $68. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $68. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $60.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Celsius Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.