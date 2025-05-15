Celsius Holdings Unusual Options Activity For May 15

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Celsius Holdings.

Looking at options history for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $74,960 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $286,900.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.5 and $40.0 for Celsius Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celsius Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celsius Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.5 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.6 $9.25 $9.5 $35.00 $57.0K 9.0K 201 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.6 $9.5 $9.5 $35.00 $57.0K 9.0K 141 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.7 $9.5 $9.5 $35.00 $57.0K 9.0K 81 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.05 $4.95 $4.95 $40.00 $49.5K 8.6K 137 CELH PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $5.1 $4.95 $5.0 $32.50 $44.0K 24 104

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 95% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), Celsius On-the-Go powder packets, and soon-to-be-acquired Alani Nu energy drinks and snacks portfolio. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it largely utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Celsius Holdings's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,662,564, the price of CELH is up by 0.1%, reaching $38.98.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Celsius Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $45.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $47. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $44. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $45. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $44. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $48.

Latest Ratings for CELH

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

