Celsius Holdings reports Q3 EPS 0c, consensus 3c

November 06, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $265.7M, consensus $267.11M. John Fieldly, Chairman and CEO of Celsius Holdings (CELH), said: “Celsius continued to drive energy drink category growth at retail in the third quarter and outpaced the category in dollar and volume sales gains despite overall category softness. Pronounced supply chain optimization by our largest distributor, which we believe has largely stabilized, had an outsized and adverse impact on our operating results during an otherwise solid quarter. We remain focused on our long-term growth strategy of expanding our consumer base, broadening our availability, and being the preferred beverage for more occasions.”

