Celsius Holdings Q2 Earnings on Deck: Key Things to Note About CELH

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH is likely to witness top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $887.7 million, indicating 20.1% growth from the year-ago period level.



The consensus mark for earnings has dipped by a penny over the past seven days to 42 cents a share, which suggests a decline of 10.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago period. CELH has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 58.1%, on average.

Celsius Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Celsius Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Celsius Holdings Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence CELH’s Upcoming Results

Celsius Holdings’ second-quarter results are likely to benefit from continued distribution gains and expanded shelf space across its energy drink portfolio. Retail resets were expected to progress through May and June, with increased cooler placements, additional points of sale and broader foodservice penetration likely to have supported volumes during the key summer selling season.



Innovation and brand activations may also have aided performance. CELSIUS entered a more active innovation phase with Electric Vibe, another summer limited-time offering and its 100 Days of Summer program. Partnerships across sports, music and culture may have helped strengthen consumer engagement, trial and retail takeaway.



Alani Nu is likely to have remained a key growth driver, supported by strong consumer demand, wider PepsiCo distribution and continued shelf-space expansion. The completed integration and realized synergies may also have supported operating leverage.



However, elevated aluminum, freight, fuel and resin costs could have weighed on gross margin and slowed the pace of margin recovery. Increased marketing investments across the summer selling period may also have limited operating-margin gains despite continued cost discipline and operating leverage. Rockstar remained in a stabilization phase, which may have constrained its near-term contribution.

Earnings Whispers for CELH

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Celsius Holdings this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Celsius Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -4.59%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s upcoming quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.2 billion. The figure indicates a 1.7% increase from the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $2.00, suggesting a 4.2% gain from the year-ago period figure. KMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $2.4 billion, which implies 14.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 59 cents, which calls for a 13.5% jump year over year. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.



BellRing Brands, Inc. BRBR currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for BRBR’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $561.7 million, which calls for 2.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BellRing Brands’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 37 cents, which implies a 32.7% decline year over year.

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Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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