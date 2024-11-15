Celsius Holdings move off lows attributed to activist speculation

Shares of Celsius Holdings (CELH) have moved off earlier session lows in afternoon trading. The move higher may be attributable to a TheDeal alert that speculates that the company could be an activist target, contacts tell The Fly. Shares of the energy-drink maker remain down nearly 4% at $25.96 near 3 pm ET.

