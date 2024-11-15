Celsius Holdings move off lows attributed to activist speculation

Shares of Celsius Holdings (CELH) have moved off earlier session lows in afternoon trading. The move higher may be attributable to a TheDeal alert that speculates that the company could be an activist target, contacts tell The Fly. Shares of the energy-drink maker remain down nearly 4% at $25.96 near 3 pm ET.
Read More on CELH:
- Celsius Holdings price target lowered to $40 from $43 at Roth MKM
- Celsius Holdings price target lowered to $45 from $51 at Stifel
- Celsius Holdings price target lowered to $44 from $47 at B. Riley
- Celsius Holdings price target lowered to $45 from $50 at UBS
- Celsius Holdings price target lowered to $46 from $50 at Morgan Stanley
