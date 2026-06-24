Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) ended the recent trading session at $28.49, demonstrating a +1.17% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.43%.

The stock of company has fallen by 5.09% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

The upcoming earnings release of Celsius Holdings Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.43, signifying a 8.51% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $901.25 million, showing a 21.91% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.58 per share and a revenue of $3.35 billion, signifying shifts of +17.91% and +33.01%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.26% decrease. Currently, Celsius Holdings Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.8. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.98.

Investors should also note that CELH has a PEG ratio of 1.07 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.