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Celltrion Q2 Operating Income Jumps

July 03, 2026 — 04:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Celltrion, Inc. (068270.KS), a biopharmaceutical company, on Friday reported higher operating income and sales in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

For the second quarter, operating income also jumped to KRW 751.9 billion from KRW 391.9 billion

Sales for the period increased to KRW 2.45 trillion from KRW 1.80 trillion in the previous year.

Celltrion closed trading 3.96% higher at KRW 183,600 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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