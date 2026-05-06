Celltrion Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Celltrion (068270.KS) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company of 346.14 billion Korean won, an increase of 218.54% year-over-year from 108.67 billion won. Operating income was 321.87 billion won, up 115.41% from 149.42 billion won, last year.

First quarter sales were 1.14 trillion korean won, an increase of 36.00% from 841.91 billion won, previous year.

Shares of Celltrion are trading at 1,96,200 korean won, down 0.81%.

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