CellSource Co., Ltd. Boosts Employee Stock Incentives

CellSource Co., Ltd. is increasing the incentive rate for its Employee Stock Ownership Plan from 20% to 30% for two years as part of its efforts to boost employee engagement and align their interests with the company’s growth. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance organizational culture and improve profitability under a new executive structure.

