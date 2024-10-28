News & Insights

CellSource Backs Kobe City’s Women Empowerment Initiative

CellSource Co., Ltd. (JP:4880) has released an update.

CellSource Co., Ltd. has donated to Kobe City’s ‘Creating an Environment Where Women Can Thrive’ project, supporting women’s career development and diverse lifestyles through the corporate version of the hometown tax donation program. This initiative includes raising awareness about preconception care and work-life balance, aligning with CellSource’s services like the Egg Freezing Anshin Bank. The project reflects CellSource’s ongoing efforts to support government initiatives and empower women in their professional and personal lives.

