News & Insights

Stocks
CLNXF

Cellnex Telecom Reports Solid Growth and Strategic Advancements

November 11, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cellnex Telecom SA (ES:CLNX) has released an update.

Cellnex Telecom reported robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenues reaching 2,903 million euros, a 7% increase from the previous year. The company highlighted a significant 9.5% growth in Points of Presence (PoPs) and a strong focus on generating free cash flow, reducing debt, and enhancing shareholder returns. Cellnex is also advancing strategic partnerships and agreements, such as the renewable energy Power Purchase Agreement, to support its long-term growth and sustainability goals.

For further insights into ES:CLNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLNXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.