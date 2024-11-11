Cellnex Telecom Reports Solid Growth and Strategic Advancements

Cellnex Telecom SA (ES:CLNX) has released an update.

Cellnex Telecom reported robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenues reaching 2,903 million euros, a 7% increase from the previous year. The company highlighted a significant 9.5% growth in Points of Presence (PoPs) and a strong focus on generating free cash flow, reducing debt, and enhancing shareholder returns. Cellnex is also advancing strategic partnerships and agreements, such as the renewable energy Power Purchase Agreement, to support its long-term growth and sustainability goals.

For further insights into ES:CLNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.