Cellebrite Appoints David Barter To Succeed Dana Gerner As CFO

(RTTNews) - Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT), a Digital Investigative solutions provider, announced Tuesday the appointment of that David Barter as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Barter, a proven finance executive with extensive public company CFO experience in technology and software, succeeds Dana Gerner, who has served as Cellebrite's CFO since 2014. Gerner will remain in an active advisory role to support the transition until the Company reports its second-quarter 2025 financial results.

As CFO, Barter is responsible for the Company's financial operations, including financial planning, accounting, reporting and treasury, as well as corporate development, investor relations and operations. He reports directly to CEO Thomas Hogan.

Barter brings more than three decades of public company financial leadership experience. For the last 20 years, he has been focused on scaling global software companies. Prior to joining Cellebrite, he served as CFO at New Relic.

Prior to that, Barter served as CFO at C3.ai and Model N as well as held senior finance positions at Guidewire Software, Microsoft and General Electric.

