Celldex selloff creates buying opportunity, says Guggenheim

October 28, 2024 — 12:05 pm EDT

Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja notes that Celldex (CLDX) presented full data from the Phase 2 trial of barzolvolimab in two common forms of chronic inducible urticaria, or CIndU, as a late breaking oral presentation at ACAAI 2024 last Saturday and believes the recent selloff in the shares over the past month is “unwarranted” as the firm argues “data continue to look good.” Guggenheim reiterates a Buy and $90 price target on Celldex shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

