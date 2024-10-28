Celldex selloff creates buying opportunity, says Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja notes that Celldex (CLDX) presented full data from the Phase 2 trial of barzolvolimab in two common forms of chronic inducible urticaria, or CIndU, as a late breaking oral presentation at ACAAI 2024 last Saturday and believes the recent selloff in the shares over the past month is “unwarranted” as the firm argues “data continue to look good.” Guggenheim reiterates a Buy and $90 price target on Celldex shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CLDX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.