Celestica price target raised to $75 from $65 at RBC Capital

October 24, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Celestica (CLS) to $75 from $65 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company delivered another solid beat and raise with its Q3 results, and while FY25 revenue guidance was just in line with consensus, upside is likely given its management’s typical conservatism, the analyst tells investors in a research note. With increasing visibility to long-term growth and profitability, Celestica’s valuation is likely to continue to re-rate upwards, the firm added.

Read More on CLS:

Stocks mentioned

CLS

